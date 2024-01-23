Developers plan 2025 opening for $150M Margaritaville Hotel in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Developers said Tuesday the new $150 million hotel project in Kansas City, Kansas, that’s sure to turn (parrot) heads will open next year.

In a press release, Sunflower Development Group LLC, which is partnering with HomeField KC on the project, announced the Margaritaville Hotel — complete with an outdoor resort-style pool, indoor pool, entertainment, retail and, of course, Landshark Bar and other restaurants and bars — will open in Spring 2025.

“At Margaritaville, we carefully and thoughtfully choose which markets to enter and are excited to build upon our footprint in the Midwest region with Margaritaville Hotel Kansas City,” Rick Cunningham, Margaritaville’s senior vice president of development, said in Tuesday’s release. “Kansas City is a lively destination and we look forward to investing in and becoming a dedicated part of the community.”

Courtesy Margaritaville Rendering of the Margaritaville Hotel in Kansas City, Kansas.

The next-closest location is the Margaritaville Lake Resort at Lake of the Ozarks.

Construction is already underway for the 229-room Margaritaville Hotel, which is part of the much larger $848 million Homefield Masterplan development on parts of the old Schlitterbahn Waterpark at the northeast corner of the Interstate 70 and Interstate 435 interchange.

“Over the years, as I drove by the defunct Schlitterbahn Waterpark on my way to Sporting KC matches, I found it upsetting that the symbol of a tragic time was still looming so large in the landscape when the area around it seemed to be moving forward,” Homefield co-owner Greg Maday said in the release. “The region deserved better.”

Maday said developers are set to open an eight-field, all-turf baseball complex, along with continued work on the $60 million indoor multi-sport Homefield Wyandotte facility featuring interchangeable courts for basketball, volleyball and other sports.

The initial outline for the larger project was presented in early 2021 to the Unified Government’s Board of Commissioners.

—