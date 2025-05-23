Development to begin on 132-room hotel in the 18th & Vine District

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Grayson Capitol announced the construction of a 132-room Tribute Portfolio Hotel in the 18th & Vine District in a release Friday.

The new hotel will be adjacent to the new, 30,000 square foot Negro Leagues Baseball Museum.

The project will be part of Tribute Portfolio Hotels, a collection brand within Marriott Bonvoy comprised of independent boutique hotels known for their individuality, local storytelling, and vibrant character.

Key features will include:



Reuben and Ella's, an upscale restaurant named in honor of Reuben and Ella Street, the former proprietors of the Street Hotel - Kansas City's last majority Black-owned hotel. The restaurant will blend Southern cuisine with inventive takes on classic ballpark favorites.

A rooftop bar offering panoramic views of downtown Kansas City.

A partnership with the NLBM, other area museums and professional sports teams to offer "stay-and-play" packages.

The news release states the development marks a major milestone: the first majority Black-owned hotel since the Street Hotel, which once stood at 18th & Paseo.

Michael Collins, CEO of Grayson Capital says they are building something that reflects the legacy of the Negro Leagues and the vibrancy of the 18th & Vine District.

"Our goal is the create more than a hotel - this is a cultural destination," he said.

Bob Kendrick, president of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, says the hotel will extend the museums mission.

"It will offer our visitors a new and immersive way to experience the legacy of Black baseball and the broader cultural impact of the 18th & Vine District," Kendrick said.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas says he's proud to see the growth of the area, and "...for bringing investment and more visitors to see our history, explore our culture, and build the future of Kansas City's Historic Jazz District."

A start date for construction has not yet been announced.

