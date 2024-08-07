DGA announces Kansas Governor Laura Kelly as Chair

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Democratic Governors Association has announced that Vice Chair and Kansas Governor Laura Kelly will fulfill the remaining term as Chair of the Democratic Governors Association after serving as Vice Chair since December 2022 and following the news that DGA Chair and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has been selected as Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate.

"We will do everything in our power to ensure success of the Harris-Walz ticket this November. With reproductive freedom, democracy, and voting rights on the line, the stakes couldn't be higher, and it's never been more important to elect Democratic Governors," said DGA Chair Governor Kelly.

Kelly added that she's honored to serve as the next chair, and thanked Governor Walz for his leadership and partnership over the past year.

DGA Executive Director Meghan Meehan-Draper says the organization is thrilled to have Governor Kelly to serve as Chair heading into the final months of the 2024 election.

"Governor Kelly knows what it takes to win tough races in some of the most challenging environments, and we are grateful to have her leadership and guidance at the helm of the DGA."