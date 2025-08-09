Did Wyandotte County Commissioner use obscene gesture during meeting? He says no, others disagree

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Did Wyandotte County 6th District Commissioner Phil Lopez make an obscene gesture during Thursday night's commission meeting?

Lopez told KSHB 41 Wyandotte County reporter Rachel Henderson he has a tree service, uses chainsaws, and his wrist bothers him.

He denied that shaking his wrist to ease his discomfort was an obscene gesture.

"It's like somebody's trying to make everybody focus on that and not on the outrageous budget that is being portrayed here," Lopez said.

Commissioner Mike Kane called out Lopez, and two other commissioners, Tom Burroughs and Chuck Stites for voting against an action that involved the data center in Piper.

Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41

Kane claimed the three commissioners voted the way they did because of the upcoming election.

Lopez told Henderson he was sitting there listening, "but shaking my hand because my wrist was bothering me."

Some commissioners are filing ethics complaints against Lopez, but he said he's not upset about their actions.

"I just go against the grain,” Lopez said. “What’s right is right. It seems like everybody has their own agenda for whatever reason, but my own agenda is for the people and only for the people.”

District 3 Commissioner Chrisitan Ramirez released a statement Friday on the incident.

KSHB 41

"I am deeply disappointed by the recent conduct of Commissioner Lopez," Ramirez said in his statement. "Public officials are entrusted to represent our community with dignity, respect, and professionalism at all times. Making offensive or dismissive gestures — especially in an official capacity — undermines public trust, disrespects the people we serve, and lowers the standard of discourse in our government. Wyandotte County residents deserve leaders who listen."

Commissioner Mike Kane said at Thursday night's meeting that commissioners had received an email that day with a "concerning video."

"And I would like the ethics committee to look at it, and I also would like the commissioners to look at it," Kane said at the meeting. "And look at the video and figure out what the next move would be if there’s any move at all.”

Louise Lynch, a county resident, sent an email to the commissioners, the mayor and news reporters, including Henderson.

"If you look at the five hour and 15 minute mark, you will see while Commissioner Kane is speaking, Commissioner Phil Lopez was making sexual, vulgar gestures with his hands,” Lynch said. It is on the UG tape. This is not the first time to do something out of decorum, but this is more than despicable. We have families that are here. We have children that watch. And even if none of those were existent, to do that in this chamber should not be acceptable by anyone. I am asking all of you commissioners that I have emailed today to take another look at that video. And if you think that is okay to do, do nothing. If you think that this is enough, I urge you to call in the complaint. We have to have decorum and respect. If you require it of the audience, it needs to be required of the commissioners.”

Lopez said he will take whatever decision is made.

“I must be doing something right because I’m going against the grain," he said. "It’s kinda funny to me…why would he bring that up now, and he’s completely backing and supporting my opponent...is that why?”

