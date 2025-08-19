KSHB 41 reporter Olivia Acree covers portions of Johnson County, Kansas. Share your story idea with Olivia .

—

When racing out the door in the morning, it's tempting to grab a granola bar and chips for your child's lunch. But healthier options that keep kids full and energized throughout the day don't have to be complicated or expensive.

Dietician shares tips for healthier, budget-friendly school lunches

"Ounce for ounce, buying a package of oranges and eating those is going to be healthier than buying a bag of potato chips, and the cost is about the same. So also thinking through, where are we spending that food dollar?" said Tara Sallee, registered dietician at Hy-Vee.

A little planning goes a long way when it comes to what your kids are eating. Starting with fiber and protein, while cutting added sugar, can make a significant difference in your child's energy levels at school.

KSHB Tara Sallee

"If we don't have those veggies cut up and ready to go, chances are they're not going to make it into our lunch box," Sallee said.

Sallee says a parfait made with yogurt, whole grain toppings and in-season berries checks all the nutritional boxes. She suggests using cereal as a more cost-efficient alternative to granola.

KSHB Healthy school lunches

"Protein is going to be what will keep us full and keep us going through the afternoon," she said. "And then the fiber is what we want to pull in again to help fill us up and keep us going. This is taking care of both. So this would be a great choice as a topper for our parfait.”

For children who don't love vegetables, adding a dip and getting them involved in picking snacks they'll actually eat can increase the chances they'll consume healthier options.

—

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.