Digital signs to be displayed on KC-area highways again as KC Scout continues cyberattack recovery

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As recovery efforts continue for KC Scout, drivers will once again see digital signs across Kansas City area highways.

KC Scout was hit with a cybersecurity attack on April 25.

The Missouri Department of Transportation has been working in conjunction with the Kansas Department of Transportation on the restoration efforts.

Last week, the agencies began testing the digital signs on highways, which were successful.

"After more than a week of successful testing, on the morning of Thursday, June 20, motorists on Kansas City metro highways will see real-time messages displayed on the highway digital signs," KDOT and MoDOT said in a joint statement. "Returning real-time information is considered the first step to restoring all KC Scout systems and services."

The agencies said restoration efforts for additional KC Scout services are still underway.

