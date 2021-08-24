Disabled man critically injured in Shawnee house fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man in his 50s with a disability was transported to the hospital in critical condition after being trapped in a Shawnee house fire.

Around 11:30 p.m. Monday, fire crews were called to the 10500 block of West 52nd Terrace.

Dense smoke was reported coming from the house.

Emergency crews rescued a man with a disability who was trapped in a downstairs basement, began CPR and transported him to an area hospital.

Four others were able to escape from the home uninjured.

Fire Crews from Johnson County were also called to assist in fighting the slow smoldering fire.

Crews will be back on the scene Tuesday morning to investigate the cause.

