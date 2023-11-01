Disney100: The Exhibition arrives to Kansas City's Union Station in May 2024

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — You don't have to wish upon a star to bring the magic of Disney to life here in Kansas City.

Disney100: The Exhibition will arrive to Union Station on May 24, 2024, bringing 10 galleries that contain 250 Disney artifacts and 14 interactive installations.

Union Station shared the news on social media Wednesday morning.

Original costumes, props and a behind-the-scenes look of all things Disney will be showcased at the exhibition.

Tickets are now available for purchase online. Those hoping to be among the first to see the exhibition can purchase the first access pass for $100 — offering a VIP experience for opening weekend. The pass also provides other items, like Disney100 Mickey Mouse ears.

The VIP voucher that can be used after opening weekend costs $50, while standard entry after opening weekend costs $30.

—