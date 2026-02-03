Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
District officials continue to monitor air quality at Wyandotte High School following Jan. 30 fire

Door to storage closet where Wyandotte High School fire started Jan. 30.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Wyandotte High School students will do virtual learning through Friday as fire cleanup and air quality monitoring continues following a Jan. 30 fire in the building.

Smoke from the fire, that started on a plastic cart inside a storage closet, spread throughout the school's auditorium and the second and third floors of the building.

Wyandotte High School Auditorium after Friday fire at school
District administrators are waiting on air quality test results, with an emphasis on the area adjacent to the fire.

A comprehensive cleaning of the areas effected will be done once the air quality is deemed safe, according to the district's news release.

A decision on when students and staff will return to the school building is expected later this week.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to the Kansas City, Kansas, Fire Department.

Wyandotte High School Auditorium lobby after Friday fire at school
