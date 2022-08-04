District officials to present internal review findings of Olathe East High School shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Olathe School District officials will present their findings on Aug. 4 of an internal review of a shooting that happened at Olathe East High School in March.

Three people — including a student, vice principal and student resource officer (SRO) — were injured in the shooting.

Last month, Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe said the SRO was justified in shooting the suspect , Jaylon Elmore.

Erik Clark was identified as the SRO who shot and critically injured Elmore, 18.

An investigation by Howe's office found Elmore shot at Clark four times before he could unholster his gun.

When Clark returned fire, he shot Elmore twice and most likely shot the vice principal, Kaleb Stoppel. Stoppel was trying to tackle Elmore.

Elmore has been charged with one count of attempted capital murder.

At Thursday night's meeting, the Olathe Board of Education will hear from the following:

Dr. Jim McMullen, assistant superintendent for middle school education and safety services

Brent Kiger, director of safety service for Olathe Public Schools

During the meeting, the board will receive an update "on their internal review from the Olathe East school shooting, including lessons learned, changes made to safety protocols, and a recap of both existing and new safety enhancements preK-12 across the district for the 2022-2023 school year," according to the meeting agenda.

The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. at the district's headquarters.

