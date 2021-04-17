Disturbance leads to standoff, man shot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Shortly after 7:00 p.m. Friday officers were called to a disturbance in the 3200 block of East 30th Terrace.

Upon arrival, officers contacted a female outside a residence who reported she was involved in an argument with a male, when he assaulted her and fired multiple shots at her.

She escaped and contacted police.

Officers called the tactical squad and surrounded the home.

Detectives obtained a search warrant as negotiators worked to contact the suspect with negative results.

Just after 1:00 a.m. officers entered the home and found the suspect in the basement.

He apparently sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

He was taken into custody, and transported to the hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

