'Diva Den' houses impressive collection of Chiefs memorabilia

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When you walk down Stephanie Campbell's staircase, which is Chiefs themed of course, you'll enter a tucked-away province of the Chiefs Kingdom — the Diva Den.

"I love the game of football — that's first and foremost," Campbell said. "Before any teams; before anything, I love the sport."

The den is full of signed helmets, jerseys and documents.

Some are gifts, but many more are things Campbell has found and collected over nearly a decade.

She's far from just a collector — she's an artist, a storyteller and each item is a page of football history.

"Because every item has a story," she said.

There are some rare finds down in the Diva Den, but it's even more rare to find someone who knows and loves the sport of football more than Campbell.

She played in a women's league.

"Tight end for six years and quarterback for two," she said.

She never really got off the field. After her time playing, she became a sports photographer.

She spent her career living and capturing the spirit that makes the sport great.

"That passion and emotion has just kept going in my life," Campbell said.

In a way, her Diva Den sharing memorabilia and the memories behind them is no different.

"Football is to be shared. You know?" she said. "It's once a week on Sunday — you get away from all the things that are bothering you during the week. It's your escape, you're in there rooting for your team, you love the game, you want to share that."

—