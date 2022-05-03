'Divine 9' hosts KCPD Chief of Police listening session

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City doesn't know who its next Chief of Police will be, or when they will be hired, but many are sharing what they want to see from the new man or woman in charge of KCPD.

The Divine 9, a group of historical Black fraternities and sororities, hosted a community listening session on Monday night.

"You can't reduce violence by just hiring more police officers, it's gotta be a community-wide effort," Dr. Cokethea Hill, with Delta Sigma Theta, said.

KSHB 41 joined those discussions, listening ourselves.

"So many of our children see police officers as a threat, because that's all they see, they don't see them out in the community talking and engaging like it was back when we were younger," Jessica Byrd, with Delta Sigma Theta, said.

Candace Reynolds, another member of Delta Sigma Theta, added that she wants everyone to feel safe.

"None of us should feel threatened or afraid when we're approached by or spoken to by police officers," Reynolds said.

Those in attendance at the Delta Athenaeum, want the next chief to be behind the camera and not always in front of it.

"Attending more community meetings with neighborhood association groups and homeowner association groups," Tony VanTrece, who attended the meeting, said.

Community members said this process feels different, because the hopes they put on paper will be put in front of the decision makers.

"Your thoughts are going to be captured, it's going to be in your authentic voice and it immediately is going to be compiled and shared with those in leadership," Hill said. "The police commission, who will be hiring the next police chief."