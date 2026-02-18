Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
DJ Khaled to headline Big 12 tournament afterparty in first-ever Kansas City performance

Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP
DJ Khaled performs at Coachella Music &amp; Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Sunday, April 16, 2017, in Indio, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Wednesday, the Big 12 Conference shared who the headliner will be for the Big 12 Basketball Tournament Afterparty on March 14 at KC Live! in the Kansas City Power & Light District.

In his first performance in Kansas City, DJ Khaled will headline the free event at KC Live!, presented by Venmo, following the championship game of the 2026 Phillips 66 Big 12 Men's Basketball Tournament at the T-Mobile Center, per a release on the Big 12’s website.

“The Big 12 Tournament is one of the biggest and best. I’m looking forward to bringing that energy to the Tournament Afterparty with a performance and connecting with the fans. DJ Khaled said in a statement. “Young world, the world is yours — you are now and you are the future! Keep going! WE THE BEST!”

The performance event is part of two weeks of fan celebrations across the Kansas City area for the Big 12 tournament, according to the Big 12.

“We are continually investing in ways to elevate the Big 12 Basketball Tournaments and deliver an unforgettable experience for our fans,” Tyrel Kirkham, chief brand and business officer for the Big 12, said in a statement. “DJ Khaled is an incredible performer and we know he will put on a high-energy show.”

“From elite competition on the court to world-class entertainment off it, our goal is to create a championship atmosphere that blends sports and culture in a way only the Big 12 can. Kansas City has been an outstanding partner in helping us bring that vision to life.”

The Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships at T-Mobile will be the first time a ASB GlassFloor LED court will be used in an official competition, according to Big 12 Conference officials.

