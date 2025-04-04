KANSAS CITY, Mo. — President Donald Trump announced new tariffs on all U.S. trade partners, plus additional tariffs on dozens of countries that his administration has described as the "worst offenders," on Wenesday.

KSHB 41 reporter Elyse Schoenig wanted to hear your thoughts on tariffs to get a wide range of opinions. She visited both sides of the state line Thursday to hear more.

'Do your research:' Reactions to new tariffs from metro residents

ELYSE SCHOENIG: "What's your thoughts on tariffs?"

JOHN AND PAULINE BAILEY: "I like them a lot. We like them a lot, we do."

SEAN OWENS: "All these blanket tariffs are...disastrous."

RICK JANET: “I think I understand what the President is trying to accomplish long-term. It’s iffy if it will work long-term.”

ELYSE SCHOENIG: "How do you think tariffs could or would impact you?"

SEAN OWENS: "I've already seen them effect my industry, and I don't think they are the answer to a better economy."

JOHN AND PAULINE BAILEY: "They're good for the country, I think President Trump is on the right track, he's doing it for the right reasons, he's going to make tariffs help the economy, and that's what we want."

CHRIS JANET: “I think it’s gonna make the price of everything go up, at least in the short run.”

ELYSE SCHOENIG: "What would you say to people who are pro-tariff?"

SEAN OWENS: "Read up a little bit more about what happened to tariffs in the past.."

CHRIS HERRON: “I don’t know everything, and so if someone has a stronger argument, I’d love to hear it, I’m just not hearing it.”

ELYSE SCHOENIG: "What would you say to people who are anti-tariff?"

JOHN AND PAULINE BAILEY: "Learn more about it. Yeah, that's a good answer. Learn the truth about it."

ELYSE SCHOENIG: “What would you say to those who feel super strongly either way?”

VICKI WALDO: “Do your research. There’s always pros and cons to every issue.”

