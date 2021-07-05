Watch
Doctors see 20 patients for fireworks-related injuries at University of Kansas Hospital Burnett Burn Center

Posted at 5:45 PM, Jul 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-05 18:45:37-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Doctors at the University of Kansas Hospital Burnett Burn Center have seen 20 patients since Friday with fireworks-related injuries.

Eleven of those patients were in the last 24 hours, and the majority of the injuries were hand, face and eye-related, according to a press release.

Of the patients, 13 were male and seven were female ranging in ages 5 to 75.

Only one of the patients was admitted to the hospital.

Hospital officials said the injuries were mostly caused by sparklers, mortars, smoke bombs and fireworks involving dynamite.

