DoD STARBASE program suspends operations in Kansas, citing lack of funding

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officials at the Department of Defense-sponsored STARBASE program in Kansas say they've had to shut down temporarily due to a gap in funding.

The program began in 1993 and according to a release from the Kansas Adjutant General's Office, more than 131,000 students have gone through the program.

The STARBASE 1.0 program gives fifth-grade students 25 hours of science, technology, engineering, and math lessons.

The students go through the curriculum at military installations, according to the news release.

There are STARBASE sites in Kansas City, Manhattan, Salina, Topeka, and Wichita.

A big loss of money for U.S. Department of Defense STARBASE funding meant a temporary suspension of the program, the release states.

“While my staff will feel real financial pain and miss teaching, my heart really goes out to the kids and their classroom teachers who no longer are able to come to STARBASE until funding is restored – those students have been looking forward to coming all year,” said Melissa Peat, Executive Director of DoD STARBASE Kansas. “Every month we are in this shortfall; approximately 1,000 students will miss out on the unique opportunity of attending Kansas STABASE."

KSHB 41 reached out for comment to members of Kansas Congressional delegation on the loss of funds. This story will be updated as comments are received.

