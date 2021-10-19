Dog helps lead game warden to suspect at Kansas lake

WELLINGTON, Kan. — Ruby the K-9 officer for Kansas game wardens may be pushing 10 years of old, but her sniffer works just fine. That was evident earlier this month when Ruby played a key role in tracking down a man wanted by police in the south-central Kansas town of Wellington.

A Monday Facebook posting by Kansas Wildlife & Parks-Game Wardens said Ruby and her handler, Chris Stout, joined in the search for the suspect on Oct. 8 at Wellington City Lake. The man was wanted for an outstanding felony warrant and had been seen at the lake.

The Facebook post says Ruby "immediately picked up the track" and led Stout through thick vegetation, eventually finding the suspect "face down in mud under dense brush." She stood on top of the man and licked him until Stout caught up.

For her hard work, Ruby was rewarded with a swim in the lake.