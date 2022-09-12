Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Dog rescued by Kansas City, Kansas, fire crews after falling 15-feet into stone well

Rescued dog in Kansas City, Kansas
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Provided
Rescued dog in Kansas City, Kansas
Rescued dog in Kansas City, Kansas
Posted at 5:58 PM, Sep 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-12 18:59:57-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo.  — Fire crews in Kansas City, Kansas, rescued a dog who fell 15 feet into an old stone well on Monday.

According to the department, the well was a quarter mile into dense woods.

Crews lowered a ladder to the reach the dog, and firefighters were later able to carry her out.

The department said the dog was malnourished and frightened but would recover.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_click here.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock