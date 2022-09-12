Dog rescued by Kansas City, Kansas, fire crews after falling 15-feet into stone well

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fire crews in Kansas City, Kansas, rescued a dog who fell 15 feet into an old stone well on Monday.

According to the department, the well was a quarter mile into dense woods.

Crews lowered a ladder to the reach the dog, and firefighters were later able to carry her out.

The department said the dog was malnourished and frightened but would recover.

