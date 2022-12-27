Dogs rescued last Thursday in Cass County transported to St. Louis

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Humane Society of Missouri’s (HSMO) Animal Cruelty Task Force (ACT) transported 29 dogs of varying ages and breeds from Cass County, Missouri, to HSMO’s St. Louis headquarters Tuesday morning.

The dogs being transported were initially rescued from a property on Roush Road in Pleasant Hill.

Harrisonville and Raymore Animal Control recovered the dogs, acting on a warrant executed by the Cass County Sherriff’s Office during last week’s arctic blast.

The dogs were temporarily kept at a shelter in Cass County from Dec. 22 until this morning.

“While our ACT team was not on-site for the rescue, from the news and images we’ve seen of these animals and the property they were kept on, it was clear this was not a safe, healthy environment for these dogs," said HSMO President Kathy Warnick. "We’re grateful for the efforts of Cass County law enforcement and the concerned citizens who advocated for the rescue of these animals. Now that the dogs are in our care and keeping, we can focus on supporting their recovery.”

The rescued dogs include German Shepherds and various other large mixed breeds.

A disposition hearing for this case is scheduled for Jan. 12 in Cass County. If HSMO is granted custody, it expects to make these animals available for adoption once they have recuperated.

