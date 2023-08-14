Dolly Parton visits Overland Park to discuss Imagination Library program with Gov. Kelly

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Dolly Parton loves to sing and talk about books. She did both Monday during a visit to Overland Park.

Parton, along with Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, discussed the success of Parton's Imagination Library program in Kansas.

The event was held in the White Theatre at the Jewish Community Center.

Parton even sang one of her signature songs, "Coat of Many Colors."

The Dolly Parton Imagination Library mails books to more than 2 million children every month, according to the program's website.

