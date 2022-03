KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An early morning domestic dispute turned deadly in Lee's Summit Tuesday.

Police were called to the 100 block of Chinquapin Court at about 1 a.m.

Officers said a man went to the house, and a domestic dispute began. The man was then shot and killed inside the home.

Police said they have suspects in custody and are working to talk to those involved.

Officers are also still waiting on a search warrant to enter the house and gather evidence.

The investigation is ongoing.