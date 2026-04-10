Domestic violence tried to end her story, how Tyra Randle is rewriting it

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 News anchor Rae Daniel covers stories across Kansas City with a focus on community groups and highlighting fun things to do on the weekends. Share your idea with Rae by email .

—

Sifting through school photos of her children, Tyra Randle shares the memories of her children's big smiles from school picture day.

Rae Daniel talks to a victim of partner violence

Other memories shared, are reminders of how far they've come.

2026 marks six years since Tyra was shot by her ex-partner.

"I was shot eight times by my ex which was my son's father and he left me paralyzed," Randle said.

Her son, who was six weeks old at the time, was in the room.

"He was literally centimeters away from me when it happened," Randle said. "By me protecting him and turning over and moving out of the way, that's how I got hit in the back twice."

Her daughter, then 11 years old, called 911.

"I had to tell her to get her brother, go upstairs and get help and call 911," Randle said. "That's when she commenced to getting my son, because I had covered him with a pillow to try and protect him and she removed that from him and took him upstairs and got help."

An unknown neighbor waited with her and helped apply pressure to her wounds.

"Still to this day, I had not said thank you for coming up and being brave. I had a neighbor downstairs, he came upstairs, announced who he was , came into the back room and he helped me," Randle said. "And he called 911 as well and so thank you, whoever you are, from the bottom of my heart."

According to the CDC, about one in three women and one in six men have experienced contact sexual violence, physical violence or stalking by an intimate partner.

The KCPD homicide analysis statistics show in 2024, 12 homicides were related to domestic violence. In 2025, 20 lives were taken related to domestic violence disputes.

Recently, KSHB 41 News Reporter La'Nita Brooks sat down with Courtney Thomas, the CEO for Newhouse KC, a domestic violence shelter in Kansas City.

"Missouri ranks eighth in the nation for violent crime. Missouri ranks in the top 10 deadliest states for women to be killed by their abusers, and Kansas City ranks number one for the volume of domestic violence calls in our state," Thomas said. "We are trying to change that narrative."

Randle is also looking to change the narrative.

"I want to be an example to my children as well that bad things happen, so now what are we going to do to move forward," Randle said.

She's taking her daughter, A'Niah, along for the journey.

"For her to see that and for us to go to DC and to Congress and to advocate to our constituents , leaders there for all of us and doing all of those things, me doing webinars, me being Ms Wheelchair Missouri 2024 and third runner up, me doing all these things," Randle shared. "I think it gives her a drive to now she wants to be like okay nothing's going to stop me."

"I feel like I get possessed in those moments of just the love and the excitement," Randle's daughter, A'Niah said. "Honestly like pride, obviously and thankful God everyday that she's here."

And now, Randle is getting ready for her daughter's next chapter: college visits. They recently visited Mizzou's campus.

"I think the best part was just being able to just to still do it with my daughter," Randle said. "Cause I almost wasn't here to be here for this."

"Just seeing how far my mom has came in this new life that she's been thrown into and just seeing her adapt, and not grow but like blossom beautifully," A'Niah said.

Randle's ex partner was sentenced to life in prison, plus 20 years for first degree assault, armed criminal action and burglary.

Three years ago, Randle started a nonprofit, called Diamond in the Rough, focusing on advocacy for domestic violence survivors and people with disabilities.

A reminder that help is available for those who need it.

Here is a list of local resources available:

Cass County

Clay County

Jackson County

Johnson County

Platte County

Wyandotte County

You can also call, text or chat with someone from the National Domestic Violence Hotline 24/7.

Their number is 800-799-7233.

You can also text "BEGIN" to 88788 or chat with someone online at thehotline.org.

—