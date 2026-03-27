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Kansas City, Missouri, launched the Intimate Partner Violence Intervention Program to reduce repeat domestic abuse through earlier intervention.

“Today is a significant day for public safety in Kansas City,” Mayor Quinton Lucas said.

KCMO launches new intervention program to combat rising domestic violence and reduce repeat abuse

What distinguishes this model from others is its focus on providing structured intervention and support services for individuals committing abuse, and addressing behavior at its source.

The program partners supportive services groups with law enforcement and the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office to interrupt the violent cycle.

KSHB Lace Cline, Assistant City Manager for Public Safety & Emergency Services

“It combines clear communication, clear accountability for people who cause harm, and access to services for people who cause harm and people being harmed,” said Assistant City Manager for Public Safety and Emergency Services Lace Cline.

According to the prosecutor’s office, domestic violence cases are the highest ever as more cases are being filed and prosecuted. In 2025, one in three homicides were related to domestic violence, compared to one in 12 in 2024.

Lauren Leslie Courtney Thomas, President/CEO Newhouse

“So, we’re seeing increases in lethality cases. We’re seeing an increase in the complexity of needs, and one of the greatest barriers in our community is housing,” Newhouse President and CEO Courtney Thomas said.

Newhouse, a domestic violence shelter, is one of several supportive services groups working alongside the effort.

“Missouri ranks eighth in the nation for violent crime," Thomas said. "Missouri ranks in the top 10 deadliest states for women to be killed by their abusers, and Kansas City ranks number one for the volume of domestic violence calls in our state. We are trying to change that narrative."

The Bloch Foundation granted $400,000 to the Police Foundation of Kansas City to support the program, and the city donated an additional $75,000.

“We can’t predict every IPV related homicide, but when we are afforded an opportunity to interrupt a known pattern of violence or abuse, see a cycle or subtle sign, we will now have the tools to break it,” Prosecutor Melesa Johnson said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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