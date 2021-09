KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Don Chilito's, a Mexican food staple for many in Kansas City, is closing its doors at the end of the year.

The restaurant owner shared a post on Facebook Tuesday announcing the closure.

"After 50 years in business, I have decided to retire and will be closing Don Chilito's on December 11th, 2021," the post read.

The restaurant opened in 1971 and is located on Johnson Drive in Shawnee Mission.

The post went on to thank suppliers, employees and customers for 50 years of service.