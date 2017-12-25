Don't place boxes from Christmas gifts on curb for pick-up

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- It's in with the new and out with the old every Christmas. Before you replace your new electronics, police have a warning.

Don't leave big boxes for HDTVs or other expensive electronics on the curb for trash and recycling pick-up, police say. The warning says putting the boxes on the curb advertise your new gift to everyone, giving thieves a home to target.

The best advice is to take your boxes to a recycling center or you can fold or cut them into smaller sections.

And what do you do with your old TV or computer? Many companies and municipalities collect electronics for recycling. For a list of places to drop off your used electronics, follow the queues here.

Experts suggest you delete all personal information from computers before recycling them. Sometimes batteries from things like laptops need to be recycled separately.

