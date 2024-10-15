Donald J. Hall, longtime Hallmark leader and civic champion, dies at 96

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Donald J. Hall, the longtime CEO and chairman of Kansas City-based Hallmark, died over the weekend at the age of 96, the company announced Tuesday.

In addition to his 20-year run as a leader at Hallmark, Hall was instrumental in countless civic initiatives across the Kansas City area.

His work lives on through initiatives such as the construction of Crown Center in the late 1960s.

Hall, the son of Hallmark founder J.C. Hall, died on Oct. 13 surrounded by family.

"My father lived our beliefs and values his whole lifetime, and his ability to translate them in a way that others could understand will remain part of his lasting legacy," Hall's son, Donald Hall Jr., said. "He truly believed that Hallmark's purpose was to enrich people's lives, and you continue to see that reflected in our brand and our people today."

Hall joined his father's company when he was 17 years old. He would graduate from Dartmouth College before serving in the U.S. Army, with much of his time stationed in Japan.

Hall returned to the company in 1953 and quickly rose through the ranks of the company, becoming president and CEO in 1966 - a position he would hold until 1986.

Hall had served as chairman emeritus since 2016.

“Don led Hallmark through its greatest period of growth, and our brands — Hallmark, Crayola and Hallmark Media — are beloved because of his leadership,” Hallmark president and CEO Mike Perry said in a release announcing Hall’s passing. "He led the introduction of new product lines and development of Hallmark's network of independent retailers.

Hall's contributions weren't limited to the business side. He chaired the Hall Family Foundation for many years with his late wife Adele at his side.

He was a founding member of the Kansas City Community Foundation, helped establish the Kansas City Area Economic Development Council and is credited with bringing the 1976 Republican National Convention to Kansas City. He also served in leadership roles with the Civic Council, the Kansas City Neighborhood Alliance and the Mid-America Minority Business Development Council.

"He was deeply committed to the Kansas City community, understanding the importance of giving back and fostering inclusive prosperity," his son said. "He took special pride in his work with the Minority Supplier Development Council. He firmly believed it was essential for the business community to contribute toward a better future for everyone.

A memorial website has been established for the remembrance of Hall.

This is a developing story and may be updated.