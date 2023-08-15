Donations help ease back to school burden for Hispanic community

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It's that time of year when schools start opening their doors and parents start opening their wallets.

To help ease the financial sting, there have been several school supply donation events over the last several weeks.

The Community Services League, along with several volunteers and donors, held a donation giveaway event of their own to make the back to school financial burden a little lighter.

The event held Monday afternoon served hundreds of families and the Community Services League plans to help thousands more.

Children received backpacks full of school supplies, a new pair of tennis shoes, a new pair of socks and a book.

"I feel like, like I can breathe," said Laura Rodriguez, looking over supplies at the event.

She said the relief she feels comes with the weight of costly school supplies lifted off her chest.

Rodriguez had paid more than $300 dollars just for basic school supplies.

That doesn't include clothes or shoes and the $300 she spends is for just one child.

Rodriguez says she normally starts saving up for school supplies months in advance.