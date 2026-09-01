Donutology moving from Westport to Crown Center this fall

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As Unforked moves out of Crown Center, Donutology is moving in.

Donutology announced Tuesday that the donut shop will celebrate its tenth anniversary by moving to 2450 Grand Blvd., Suite 121, which used to be occupied by Einstein Bros. Bagels.

A soft opening is planned for late September, with the full anniversary celebration planned for mid-October.

Founder and owner Andrew Cameron said in a news release that the decade anniversary caused him to pause and reflect on what’s next.

“From the beginning, we’ve wanted Donutology to be more than a place where you buy a donut. It should be an experience that’s fun, creative and memorable,” Cameron said. “Crown Center gives us the opportunity to take that idea even further.”

With the move, Donutology plans to continue its signature made-to-order donut experience while expanding the menu to include dirty sodas and a donut milkshake. Vegan and gluten-free donut options are available, too.

As a Kansas City-area native, Cameron said he hopes other families make Donutology part of their Crown Center tradition.

"There aren't many places that feel as uniquely Kansas City as Crown Center. As a KC-born brand celebrating 10 years, it feels like a natural home for us," Cameron said.

The Westport location will remain open until the Crown Center space is ready. Donutology said it has not set a closing date for the location in Westport.

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