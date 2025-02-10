Donutology tries to fill holes in fans' hearts after Chiefs Super Bowl loss

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Although there might be a hole in Chiefs fans' hearts Monday morning in Kansas City, employees at Donutology in Westport spent their morning helping fans overcome their Super Bowl blues.

They opened their shop at six in the morning after an extra-long Super Bowl Sunday.

Owner Andrew Cameron said they made about 10,000 donuts to fill orders for the Super Bowl watch parties..

Cameron and his staff are still decorating Chiefs-themed donuts today, bringing some sugar to a sour Monday morning.

“We’re all about community here at Donutology, and so it was important for us to support the Chiefs through and through,” Cameron said.

