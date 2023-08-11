Olathe School district leaders install door devices to keep students safe

OLATHE, Kan — Friday marks the first day of school for some Olathe Public School students who will be greeted with additional safety measures.

Implemented by district officials over the summer, Nightlock devices will now be found next to each classroom within the district.

The devices are “L” shaped and are placed behind classroom doors during a lockdown, blocking anyone from entering inside.

“Time is of the essence in critical situations,” explained Brent Kiger, Director of Safety Services at the Olathe Public Schools, “without these devices if we were to enter into a lockdown, our folks would have to either slide over a file cabinet or a large desk and especially with with young children, that's difficult.”

The devices were added to elementary school classrooms a couple of years ago and were paid for by the district’s 2022 bond dollars. Kiger says teachers are trained on how to operate the devices and are given guidance by the district to have effective and age appropriate conversations with students regarding safety.

“I just always emphasize these things are “what if things” in first graders, so they ask a lot of those questions and try not to go down that rabbit hole because obviously they have big imaginations,” said Madeline Long, teacher at Tomahawk Elementary.

More than 2,500 Nightlock devices are visible district-wide. KSHB-41 talked to Olathe parents who applaud the addition of these devices and say it adds peace of mind knowing it can protect their children from harm.

"I need teachers to focus on teaching my kids and others kids and not worry about the security,” said Sarah Kenneday, “that just puts me at ease to let my children go have fun.”

Kiger said additional security cameras and electronic doorways have also been added as part of the district’s latest safety plan roll out.

“Kids come here to learn,” said Kiger, "so we do everything that we can to make sure they're as safe as they can be every single day."

