Dos Mundos founder Clara Reyes remembered as 'tireless advocate for Latino community'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Dos Mundos founder Clara Reyes will be remembered as a wife, mother, aunt, friend, journalism pioneer and “tireless advocate for the Latino community.”

Reyes, 86, died Saturday. She was described as a “beloved community leader whose dedication and passion illuminated the lives of countless individuals,” per Dos Mundos, a bilingual newspaper Reyes founded with her late husband, Manuel, 43 years ago.

Edward Reyes Clara Reyes

Her son, Ed, said his mother’s legacy will “live on forever" in a tribute on social media.

“Let’s carry your light forward and continue to make a difference in the world, just like you did,” Ed Reyes said, according to Facebook’s post translation from Spanish to English. “Your memory will always be a guiding light to those who were lucky enough to know you.”

Clara and Manuel Reyes started Dos Mundos in 1981.

The bilingual newspaper was created to serve as a “vital link between Hispanic culture and the broader Kansas City population, breaking down cultural barriers and championing the cause of equality,” according to Reyes’ obituary.

Based on her own experience moving from Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, to Overland Park, Reyes "desired some sort of bicultural, Spanish-language aid to help her adapt to her new country," per her biography.

Reyes expanded her reach through work with the Reyes Media Group, which operates three Spanish-language radio stations in KC.

Additionally, she served with the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Greater Kansas City and MANA de Kansas City.

“Let us honor Clara's memory by carrying on her legacy of love, passion, and service,” Reyes’ obituary read. “Let us continue to champion the causes she held dear and strive towards a world of equality, understanding, and compassion.”

The family will host a visitation at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 27, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 11300 W. 103rd St. in Overland Park, followed by Reyes' burial at 11 a.m.

