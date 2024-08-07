Doug Bedford, Byron Roberson to face off in November election for Johnson County sheriff

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Doug Bedford will face Byron K. Roberson in the November general election for the Johnson County Sheriff's Office seat.

Bedford is the former Johnson County undersheriff.

Roberson is the current Prairie Village police chief.

Bedford unseated incumbent Calvin Hayden on Tuesday night.

Hayden, whose tenure at sheriff has not been without controversy, touted his 36 years with the department leading up to the election.

"Under my leadership, we will continue to conduct constant training and will continue improving strategies for preventing and reducing crime in Johnson County," Hayden's website said.

His website also outlined his interest in crime analysis, resource allocation, collaboration with other agencies, and ongoing work to address specific types of crime, like cyberattacks.

Hayden's drawn criticism for his investigation of alleged voter fraud. He has not filed any criminal charges.

Bedford served in the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office for 32 years.

He touted the endorsement of former Johnson County Sheriff Frank Denning.

Bedford said he will not make any staffing reductions.

