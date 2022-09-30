Douglas County deputies arrest 3 in armed kidnapping of 3-year-old

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. — Law enforcement arrested three suspects Friday morning in a suspected armed kidnapping of a 3-year-old.

While the incident originated in Topeka, law enforcement received a call at 4:35 a.m. Friday that a suspect's vehicle was seen southbound on Kansas Highway 10 from the Lecompton exit of the Kansas Turnpike.

A Eudora police officer and Douglas County sheriff's deputies performed a traffic stop just south of the Johnson County line, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office and Olathe Police Department assisted in the stop, as it was deemed a high-risk situation.

The three suspects were taken into custody without incident and are in the Topeka Police Department's custody. The child was unharmed.

