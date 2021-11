KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal crash that happened just outside of Lawrence.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. on the 23rd Street exit from westbound Kansas 10.

One person was killed. They were the only person involved in the crash.

Anyone headed to Lawrence via K-19 is advised to use the Haskell Avenue exit while the 23rd Street exit is closed for the crash investigation.