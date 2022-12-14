Douglas County deputies recover car from Kansas River

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A car possibly stolen out of Leavenworth, Kansas, was recovered from the Kansas River Wednesday morning.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says a person spotted the vehicle in the river around 7:15 a.m. Wednesday near Riverfront Park in Lawrence.

Crews arrived on scene and initially cleared the vehicle of any victims.

After removing the vehicle from the river, investigators were able to identify the vehicle’s owner in Leavenworth.

A spokesperson says the Leavenworth man was in the process of making a stolen vehicle report at the same time deputies contacted him.

No suspect information was available.

