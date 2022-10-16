Watch Now
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal crash in 500 block of East 1100 Road

Posted at 7:20 PM, Oct 15, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo.  — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responded just before 4:30 p.m. Saturday to a deadly crash in the 500 block of East 1100 Road.

The sheriff’s office says the Baldwin City crash involved a pickup truck and a combine.

One person died as a result of the collision, and one person was transported to a Kansas City-area hospital with “injuries not believed to be life-threatening,” per the sheriff’s office.

To allow the DGSO Accident Reconstruction team to investigate, the road surrounding the area was shut down.

