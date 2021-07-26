Douglas County Sheriff's Office issues Silver Alert for missing couple

KANSAS CITY, Mo. —Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputies have issued a Silver Alert for a missing man and wife. Russell “Red” N. Stevens, 76, and Mina L. Stevens, 71, were driving to Wichita Sunday from rural Douglas County, according to the sheriff’s office, and have neither been heard from nor returned home. The Stevens were driving a dark blue 2018 Ford Explorer with Kansas license 944HBC. The sheriff’s office has not yet provided a photo of the couple. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 785-843-0250.