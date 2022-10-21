Watch Now
Douglas County Sheriff's Office seeking information on suspicious grass fires

Douglas County Sheriff's Department
Posted at 3:02 PM, Oct 21, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Douglas County Sheriff's Office investigators are asking for the community's help after a recent string of grass fires.

Douglas County firefighters have responded to several grass fires in recent weeks that generally occurred in the areas southeast of Lawrence and south of Eudora to the Johnson County line.

As a result of the similar nature and timing of the fires, they are considered suspicious at this time.

Anyone with potential information to assist investigators can contact the sheriff’s office by calling 785-841-0007 or Douglas County Crime Stoppers by calling 785-843-TIPS (8477).

