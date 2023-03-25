Douglas County Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s help locating Lawrence teen who went missing in February

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help locating a Lawrence teen who went missing over a month ago.

Ema Wenger, 17, was reported missing Feb. 6.

She is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs around 120 pounds.

Wenger has blonde hair and hazel eyes.

The sheriff’s office reports any information regarding a potential sighting can be shared on the website of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Also, anyone with information is encouraged to call DGSO at 785-841-0070, the Missing and Exploited Children hotline at 1-800-843-5678 or 911.

