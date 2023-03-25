Watch Now
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s help locating Lawrence teen who went missing in February

Posted at 4:59 PM, Mar 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-25 18:00:20-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help locating a Lawrence teen who went missing over a month ago.

Ema Wenger, 17, was reported missing Feb. 6.

She is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs around 120 pounds.

Wenger has blonde hair and hazel eyes.

The sheriff’s office reports any information regarding a potential sighting can be shared on the website of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Also, anyone with information is encouraged to call DGSO at 785-841-0070, the Missing and Exploited Children hotline at 1-800-843-5678 or 911.

