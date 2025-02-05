Douglas County small business, creator rides wave of Chiefs success

EUDORA, Kan. — All roads in Chiefs Kingdom lead to New Orleans, including historic main streets filled with small businesses joining in on the Super Bowl fun.

"As you can see, there's a lot of red and yellow in here," Emily Young, owner of Fuse Candle Bar, said. "It lets us kind of show our hometown pride."

Lauren Leslie/KSHB

Fuse Candle Bar is a small business located inside a historic building at 714 Main Street in Eudora, Kansas.

In addition to selling her handmade candles, Young holds classes to teach customers how to make their own.

Right now, the store is stocked with Chiefs-themed candles.

Lauren Leslie/KSHB

"It's leather, it's really masculine," she said. "It's supposed to be reminiscent of being in Arrowhead parking lot."

But, the store has more to offer.

"The cool thing about us is we have a lot of local vendors," she said.

Ashley Robinson, a crafter from Lawrence, sells her creations at Fuse Candle Bar.

Lauren Leslie/KSHB Ashley Robinson

"We're riding the Chiefs wave right now," Robinson said.

By we, Robinson means local creators. Fuse Candle Bar has received Chiefs merchandise orders from as far away as Maine.

"It's always fun to be able to support local, and any extra boost that gives local creators or local businesses is extra rewarding," she said.

Robinson says she was "brainwashed from birth" to be a Cowboy's fan.

"I'm a Kelce, Mahomes, Swift fan, Andy Reid fan," she said. "I can be an individual-people fan."

So, she's riding the Chiefs wave and taking advantage of creating in Chiefs Kingdom.

"I'm not against the bandwagon, it's fun," she said.

