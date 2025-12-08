Down syndrome employees find dream job with Kansas City Chiefs

KSHB 41 reporter Ryan Gamboa covers Miami County in Kansas and Cass County in Missouri. He also covers agricultural topics. Share your story idea with Ryan .

When fans arrive at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for a Kansas City Chiefs game, they're focused on the excitement ahead.

But behind the scenes, a dedicated group of employees is working to make that experience memorable through an inclusive partnership that's changing lives.

Madison Millentree greets fans with infectious energy at the T-Mobile Gate, dancing and offering high-fives, even sometimes hugs, to fans who pass by.

In the club level concourse, Dan Walker keeps busy maintaining the stadium's cleanliness.

Up in the penthouse, Lola Kernell welcomes guests with a warm smile and helps them with their all-inclusive wristbands.

These three employees are part of a group of about 16 people with Down syndrome working at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium through Down Syndrome Innovations (DSI).

The nonprofit organization helps people with Down syndrome from birth through their aging years. It's a relatively young partnership between the Chiefs and DSI.

"I hand out these wristbands that I put on their wrists," Kernell said about her duties. "I greet fans as they come in. It's amazing. I love it up here. I love the excitement and the energy that people bring. I love that how my team is so supportive of me. I am also grateful for the Hunt family for supporting these types of communities."

The trio has been working at Arrowhead for three years, building their resumes and growing their independence.

The program aims to help participants find the perfect job match for their skills and interests while making dreams come true.

"This has been a dream for a lot of our individuals just to work in the community and work for the Chiefs. So they're making a lot of dreams come true," said Amanda Meyers, director of employment services at DSI. "This just really helps them gain more independence in their life. We just see so much growth that they have more confidence, and they are talking about their job all the time, so proud to be working here. The families even see it at home."

For Millentree, the job has been transformative on a personal level.

"It makes me feel more grown-up, more independent, too, work with our disabilities," Millentree said. "I have a big heart, and I love all these people, all these fans. I think it's my happy place."

The employees bring a fresh outlook to the organization through their positive attitude and dedication. Kernell takes pride in her role as a self-advocate and helper.

"You're supposed to be a self-advocate," Kernell said. "Some people with disabilities don't feel comfortable in some areas, but I feel comfortable. That's just me. I'm out there smiling at people, making sure their needs are met. I am just a very helpful and humble person."

From an employer's perspective, the Chiefs have found the program to be both manageable and rewarding.

"While it can be scary to start anything new in any industry, this was something that was really doable for us to develop. You can create your own plan to incorporate this into your business," said Caitlin Petite, director of event services for the Kansas City Chiefs. "I would encourage any employer to explore this as an opportunity. I think it shows management how much we can do, with the support of everyone around us."

The success of the program has pushed the Chiefs to hire more people and expand departments, creating a blueprint that other sports teams could follow.

Kernell and Millentree both encourage others to pursue their passions and embrace their authentic selves.

"Just go out there," Kernell said. "If there's a job out there that you're passionate about, go for it. But if there's not a job out there, you can create one yourself."

Millentree said the key is to "be who you are."

"Also, be more independent and be strong and care," she said. "You can do this. We love everything about you ... spread the love."

Dan Walker was a man of few words.

He was all work and focused on the task at hand.

"I say just keep it clean," Walker said about his approach to the job.

Everyone's dream job looks different, and for these employees, working at Arrowhead Stadium represents the perfect fit.

When asked about her future goals, Kernell shared her biggest aspiration.

"I just love being here. Maybe one day I can work a Super Bowl," Kernell said.

