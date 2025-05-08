Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Downed line blocking Shawnee Mission Parkway just west of Long Avenue

Shawnee police car
File photo
Shawnee police car
Posted
and last updated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A downed line is blocking Shawnee Mission Parkway just west of Long Avenue in Shawnee.

The Shawnee Police Department posted on X, that a downed line is blocking both directions of the roadway near 62nd Terrace and Frontage Road.

Detours are set up at Shawnee Mission Parkway and Quivira westbound, and at Pflumm eastbound.

Officers are on scene directing traffic.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area and use an alternate route.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

042625_KSHB_GoS_DonateNow_480x360_sponsors.jpg

Gift of Sole - Learn More