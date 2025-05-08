Downed line blocking Shawnee Mission Parkway just west of Long Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A downed line is blocking Shawnee Mission Parkway just west of Long Avenue in Shawnee.

The Shawnee Police Department posted on X, that a downed line is blocking both directions of the roadway near 62nd Terrace and Frontage Road.

Traffic Alert: A downed line is blocking both directions of Shawnee Mission Parkway near 62nd Terrace and Frontage Road, just west of Long Avenue.



Detours are set at Shawnee Mission Parkway and Quivira (westbound) and at Pflumm (eastbound). Officers are on scene directing… pic.twitter.com/7Udcc1yJTZ — Shawnee KS Police Department (@shawneeKSpolice) May 8, 2025

Detours are set up at Shawnee Mission Parkway and Quivira westbound, and at Pflumm eastbound.

Officers are on scene directing traffic.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area and use an alternate route.