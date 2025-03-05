Downed power line may have started Overland Park house fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Overland Park Fire Department says one woman suffered minor smoke inhalation in a fire Tuesday night.

Firefighters say there was heavy smoke and fire from the garage of a home near 89th and Craig Drive when they arrived.

It took about 40 minutes to get the fire under control.

Firefighters say one woman was treated at the scene for minor smoke inhalation and minor injuries.

She told firefighters her smoke alarm woke her up and she was able to get out safely.

No other injuries were reported.

The garage was significantly damaged, but the entire home suffered moderate smoke damage.

The Fire Department says the fire may have started from a downed power line in the rear of the home, but the exact cause is under investigation.