Roof blown off apartment building, hail near downtown Kansas City airport

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We are getting our first look at damage from Tuesday night's storm.

Roof blown off apartment building near downtown airport

The roof of an apartment building near the downtown airport was blown off.

The complex is located in the 100 block of NW Harlem Drive.

More than 60 people are displaced, according to the Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department.

No one was injured.

Steve Silvestri

KCFD is waiting for the Red Cross to arrive to help the people who live there.

Some downed power lines were also reported in Kansas City early Wednesday morning after the overnight storm.

Some lines were down near that same apartment complex that had the roof blown off.

Crews worked to block part of a road in that area.

Steve Silvestri

Right now, Evergy reports less than 5,000 people without power.

Along with the rain and wind, a large amount of hail came down at the downtown airport.

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