KANSAS CITY, Mo — On Thursday morning drivers were met with a downed tree off Ward Parkway near 77th Street.

Neighbors heard the loud boom shortly after 3 a.m.

The tree was on private property but fell onto the major road and blocked two northbound lanes on Ward Parkway.

A tree company used by the city of Kansas City told KSHB the tree most likely had an issue with its root system and got the tree removed by 7 a.m.

No one was hurt.