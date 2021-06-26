Watch
Downed tree reportedly knocks out power to apartment

Jason Gould
Posted at 6:55 AM, Jun 26, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A downed power line prompted a fire call at 24th and Lexington early Saturday morning.

Shortly after 4:30 a.m. fire crews were called to an apartment complex at Lexington Avenue and Wabash.

Initial callers reported a fire, and that one person was trapped in one apartment.

Emergency crews arrived and reported a downed tree, and power line, possibly related to the weather, but no other fire.

Firefighters were working to move the tree, and power crews were called in.

No injuries were reported.

