Downtown Kansas City airport runway closed after single-engine plane becomes stuck in mud after landing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officials at the Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport in Kansas City, Missouri, worked early Tuesday afternoon to free a plane that became stuck in the mud after landing, forcing the closure of the runway.

Emergency crews were called around 12:30 p.m. to the downtown airport on reports that a single-engine Piper Meridian aircraft had experienced wind shear and a bird strike while landing.

A Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department spokesperson said the plane became stuck in the mud while attempting to taxi back to the airport after landing.

Courtesy KCFD KCFD responded to an aircraft off the runway on Oct. 31 at the Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport.

The spokesperson said no one was injured in the incident the plane suffered only minor damages.

Inbound flights remained in a holding pattern around the airport as of 1:30 p.m. while crews worked to clear the incident.

