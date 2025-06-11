Downtown Kansas City, Missouri, business leaders react to Missouri stadium vote

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — While Missouri state leaders are discussing the of the Royals and the Chiefs, Kansas City business leaders are discussing much more affordable housing.

Those who work, live and invest in the downtown area gathered Wednesday for the monthly KC Downtowners Luncheon. They want what's best for Jackson County, and they believe the best includes keeping the teams in Jackson County.

"You're making an investment here that's gonna last the next 60-100 years. Let's do it right," said Kelley Hrabe, a multifamily housing developer.

"The development downtown is doing very well, said Jan Marcason, a former Kansas City councilmember. "I think that [the stadium] would just be the icing on the cake."

Eddie Crane, who lives and works in downtown Kansas City, expressed enthusiasm for a downtown location.

"I want the Royals stadium in Washington Square, like six blocks from my house. That would be dynamite," Crane said.

Many attendees supported the passage of Senate Bill 3, also known as the Show-Me Sports Investment Act. It's Missouri's way of keeping the Royals and Chiefs to stay in Missouri.

The bill passed Wednesday afternoon.

"I'm really excited about getting that support from the state of Missouri," Marcason said.

However, the vote on the bill doesn't finalize any decisions. Kansas and Clay County are still contenders for the new stadium locations.

"Argument can be made that going out towards the Legends or some other location in Kansas still has the connectivity of sports with the soccer stadiums and the speedway out there, and I think that has some merit," said Jason Osborne of Rosemann & Associates.

Some residents, like Crane, express frustration with the lack of concrete plans.

"It seems that we're all adults, you can easily present a plan, you can come to a conclusion and we can move forward as a collective," Crane said.

A baseball stadium in downtown Kansas City could be an economic game changer.

"Supporting local businesses, hanging out, buying beers, and going to all the shops, etc. They're going to be spending the money in the local economy," said Zach Molzer of Molzer Development.

That kind of revenue is not something KC business leaders are ready to stop fighting for.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

