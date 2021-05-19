Downtown Kansas City, Missouri, Council releases downtown living survey

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A survey conducted last winter by the Downtown Kansas City, Missouri Council shows which areas downtown residents give high marks and where there’s room for improvement.

Jared Campbell, resident engagement project manager with the Downtown Council , said this week that 830 residents responded to the 45-question survey.

Of the respondents, 92 percent said they are either satisfied or very satisfied living downtown.

MORE: Read the Downtown Council Survey results

Those surveyed said they enjoy down architecture, a sense of safety during the day and the ease with which they can get to other places in the area.

“As you can imagine, the walkability of downtown, the public transit options, the arts and entertainment, nightlife and dining options all received above average or very high marks,” Campbell said.

Survey respondents said a lack of green space, recreation options and shopping choices are places for improvement.

Specifically when it comes to shopping options, respondent cited a desire for a downtown Trader Joe’s and a City Target.

